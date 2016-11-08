Main Menu

Election 2016 Nov. 8 Polls
Tuesday, 08 November 2016 10:23
Tuesday, November 8

General Election: Trump vs. Clinton vs. Johnson vs. Stein IBD/TIPP Tracking Clinton 43, Trump 45, Johnson 8, Stein 2 Trump +2
General Election: Trump vs. Clinton IBD/TIPP Tracking Clinton 43, Trump 42 Clinton +1
General Election: Trump vs. Clinton LA Times/USC Tracking Clinton 44, Trump 47 Trump +3
